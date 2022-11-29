After Valencia, Spain, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mexico City is the third best city in which to work and live as an expat, according to the results of the latest 2022 InterNations survey on expat cities around the world.

Close to 12,000 respondents participated in the annual Expat Insider survey, which InterNations – one of the leading networks for expats – has organized since 2014.

InterNations surveyed 11,970 expats living in 181 countries and territories, representing 177 nationalities. Only 50 cities met the sample size requirement of at least 50 respondents per destination.

Covering every aspect of expat life – from living to working abroad to finances, social life and perception of safety – the survey revealed that expats gave Mexico City high marks for its affordability and the friendliness of its people. For this reason, it moved up five spots from its No. 8 ranking in 2021 to this year’s No. 3.

In InterNations’ Ease of Settling in Index, Mexico City ranked No. 1, with more than 80% of expats saying they felt at home and welcomed. Close to 90% of respondents described locals as friendly, with 69% (vs. 42% globally) saying it’s easy to make local friends.

The capital was also No. 1 for the city with the best nightlife, culture and culinary variety and topped the list on the Personal Financial Index: eighty-seven percent of expats said their disposable household income is enough or more than enough to lead a comfortable life there.

Expats in Mexico City are also reasonably happy with their career prospects in Mexico City, as it came in eighth in the career opportunities for expatriates category.

On the other hand, respondents rated the city last globally (50th) when it came to their impression that the government supports environmental protection policies. It was also 41st in the Environment and Climate category, with expats feeling disappointed on that front.

The capital was also high on the list of cities where expats aren’t satisfied with their personal safety. Mexico City came in third in that category, about four times the global average (9%), InterNations said.

With reports from Bloomberg and InterNations