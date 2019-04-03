Celebrate tacos and Mexican cuisine by wrapping up in a tortilla blanket

If you’re as crazy about tacos as most Mexicans you can now take the craze a step further and wrap yourself up in a tortilla.

A microfiber blanket that is one and a half meters in diameter and looks exactly like a flour tortilla has proved popular on Amazon, where it sells for 1,293 pesos plus 400 pesos for shipping (US $88).

“Do you love Mexican food so much you want to reincarnate yourself as a giant burrito?” reads the product description. “With this giant tortilla blanket you can become a taco, quesadilla, tostada, enchilada, burrito, taquito or use your imagination.”

The manufacturer suggests using it as a beach towel, for picnics, camping or lounging on the couch.

The tortilla blanket has earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on 80 customer reviews.

Mexico News Daily