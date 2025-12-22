CFE opens 269-MW combined cycle power plant in Querétaro to boost Bajío grid

President Claudia Sheinbaum inaugurated the Federal Electricity Commission’s (CFE) 269-megawatt combined cycle power plant in San Pedro Escobedo, Querétaro, on Friday, hailing it as a critical addition to the Bajío region’s growing energy demands.

The plant, now named the “Josefa Ortiz Téllez Girón” Central — after the independence hero known as “La Corregidora” — is the first CFE facility to bear a woman’s name, part of a broader initiative to recognize women’s contributions to Mexican history.

CFE Director General Emilia Calleja Alor said the natural gas-powered plant will supply energy to more than 4 million people while incorporating sustainable technology for efficient and reliable generation.

“We have a defined direction in the electricity sector with a Strategic Strengthening Plan where we are all coordinated,” Calleja said at the inauguration ceremony, which was also attended by Energy Minister Luz Elena González Escobar and Querétaro Governor Mauricio Kuri.

The plant, formerly known as “El Sauz II,” brings the state’s total new generation capacity to 1,677 MW when combined with recent additions in Salamanca (958 MW) and Villa de Reyes (450 MW). A second Salamanca plant with 483 MW is planned to meet future demand growth in the Bajío.

Sheinbaum praised CFE workers’ dedication during recent emergencies, including October’s severe rainfall. “Now that I’ve seen all of you work during these difficult moments, I’m more convinced of the importance of having a public company,” she said.

The new facility is particularly critical as the Bajío region experiences an industrial boom. Data center projects, including CloudHQ’s US $4.8 billion plan to build six facilities in Querétaro, are expected to significantly increase electricity demand in the coming years. Such facilities typically require hundreds of megawatts of power to operate.

Energy Minister Luz Elena González noted that the current administration plans to add nearly 29,000 MW of new capacity — equivalent to US $45 billion in public and private investment — to meet future demand with progressively cleaner energy.

With reports from Milenio and Infobae