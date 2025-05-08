Thursday, May 8, 2025
HomeCulture
CultureNewsSouthwest

Chiapas midwives denounce laws limiting access to birth certificates

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Indigenous midwives in Chiapas
Indigenous midwives in Chiapas say new rules make it difficult for mothers who use midwives to get birth certificates for their babies, violating the right to birth registration. (IMSS/Cuartoscuro)

The Chiapas Midwives Movement Nich Ixim (Corn Flower) has denounced the National Midwifery Registry, saying it complicates the process of registering newborns attended by midwives.

The claim follows recently published regulations for health facilities and midwifery recognition, which the movement calls “a threat” to the existence of traditional midwifery.

A Chiapas midwife listens for the heartbeat of a baby near its due date.
A Chiapas midwife listens for the heartbeat of a baby near its due date. (Movimiento Nich Ixim/Facebook)

“Midwives have existed since the beginning of humanity,” Nich Ixim said. “Receiving and caring for life has always been necessary and will continue to be necessary.”

The group has argued that the regulation is based on a biomedical model that imposes control, regulation and conditioning requirements on traditional midwifery. The group said one such requirement is the National Midwifery Registry, which does not consider midwives’ knowledge or methods of care and makes it difficult for those born and cared for by midwives to access their birth certificates.

The movement, which includes 600 midwives from 45 municipalities in the southern state of Chiapas, demanded compliance with Article 389B of the General Health Law, which stipulates that midwives may issue birth certificates.

The group said that not granting birth certificates is a violation of the human right to birth registration.

Nich Ixim said that since the movement’s creation, traditional midwives have experienced historical discrimination. Thus, the group requested that healthcare providers, including managers and security guards, receive training to ensure they can provide intercultural and respectful care to guarantee access to health care without discrimination.

According to Nich Ixim, Chiapas has more midwives than any other state in Mexico, with estimates suggesting there are over 5,000 in the state. The group says that one in three births in the state is attended by a midwife, and in Indigenous communities, midwives attend the majority of births.

Although the Mexican government has legally recognized midwifery in Chiapas, midwives still lack full recognition that respects and protects their work without imposing barriers alien to their tradition.

“Midwifery in Mexico is an ancestral practice that is part of the cultural identity of our Indigenous peoples and rural communities,” Nich Ixim said in a statement. “Midwives are guardians of ancestral knowledge, bearers of wisdom that has enabled generations to be born in conditions of respect and dignity.”

With reports from El Universal and La Jornada

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Pope Leo XIV in full regalia waves from a balcony

Habemos papam: Mexico hails the election of Leo XIV, the first US pope

MND Staff - 0
Only the second pope from the Americas, Robert Prevost is a fluent Spanish speaker with dual citizenship in the U.S. and Peru.
Pemex boats tow floating booms to clean up an oil spill

Pemex confirms reports of oil spill at Olmeca refinery marine terminal

MND Staff - 1
Local fishermen reported damage to marine wildlife and tourism services were canceled at the nearby Playita El Mirador.
A drawing from the Duran Codex depicting a Spaniard with an army regiment behind him meeting with Nahua leaders.

Aztec Rhapsodies: The first and only epic poem of the Conquista

John Pint - 1
Recounting the tale of the Spanish conquest, Aztec Rhapsodies tells of heroism, triumph and tragedy in epic verse.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC