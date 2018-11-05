News

Chinese auto maker BAIC is one of the relatively new investors in Mexico.

The event has brought 1,000 Chinese firms to Mexico in the past eight years

Over the past eight years the China-Mexico trade forum and show has introduced 1,000 Chinese firms to the Mexican market, according to its organizers who are preparing for another edition of the event this week in Mexico City.

The director of the Zhonghua Business Association in Mexico told the newspaper El Financiero that the goal of the forum is to forge new alliances between business people from both countries, along with expansion into the rest of Latin America.

Chinese firms specializing in furniture, appliances, power generation, illumination, consumer goods, textiles, automobiles, construction and heavy machinery have successfully ventured into the Mexican market through local alliances, said Jenny Wang.

The firms “are not looking for end customers but for strategic alliances that enable them to export to Mexico.”

According to the Bank of México, almost US $54 billion in goods were imported from China during the first eight months of the year, a year-on-year increase of 14.8%.

It was the second largest increase since 2010, when it was a whopping 43.9%.

Events such as the trade forum have brought automotive manufacturers including BAIC and JAC, tech companies like Huawei and Lenovo and transportation companies such as Mobike and Didi to Mexico.

The forum will be hosted by the Expo Santa Fe convention center in Mexico City November 6-8, and will be attended by 200 Chinese investors and entrepreneurs.

Source: El Financiero (sp)