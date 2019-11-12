Christmas in Guadalajara will bring another special theme park

Jalisco’s capital will host the country’s first Christmas-themed amusement park in December.

A product of the creators of the Day of the Dead theme park Calaverandia, Navidalia will celebrate Christmas traditions in a similar way with immersive technological experiences, food and vibrant shows and displays.

The park will be divided into four Yuletide-inspired worlds, the flagship of which will be that of Mexican Christmas traditions. Another will be dedicated to the holiday’s Nordic origins.

A third world based on the Middle East will recreate the atmosphere of Jesus’s birth in Bethlehem, and the fourth will celebrate European Christmas traditions.

Each world will have its own distinct gastronomy, aesthetics and music.

One spectacle that is sure to stand out is Canticorum, inspired by the nocturnal Christmas customs at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. There will be a choir singing medieval pieces in their original languages, as well as an orchestra.

Other stand-out displays will include a gigantic nativity scene, in which the spectators will also be part of the decorations, and a large Christmas tree.

There will also be an ice road (not rink) for ice skating around the park, and the organizers hope that artificial snow will help kindle the Christmas spirit in the hearts of visitors.

A large lake in the park will be used for boat rides and dance presentations.

In addition to Calaverandia, Alteacorp has also organized the Festival GDLuz, which lights up Guadalajara in an array of bright colors in February. The company hopes to repeat the success of those festivals with Navidalia in December.

Alteacorp CEO Marcos Jiménez said that they wanted to offer something different from the stereotypical Christmas of the United States. Instead, they chose to concentrate on creating multisensorial journeys dominated by images of a very Mexican Christmas.

Such imagery and customs will include traditional lanterns, piñatas, warm fruit punch, the sweet fried snacks called buñuelos and the Latin American Christmas observance of Las Posadas.

Visitors must buy a ticket to take part in the park’s attractions at night, but the grounds will be open to the public free of charge in the mornings and afternoons for people to appreciate the displays and decorations.

Tickets cost 255 pesos (US $13) for children and 495 pesos (US $26) for adults. VIP tickets cost 685 and 1,999 pesos respectively. Discounted presale tickets will be on sale until November 18.

Navidalia runs from December 13-25 at Parque Ávila Camacho in Zapopan.

Source: El Financiero (sp)