Christus Health breaks ground on US $100M hospital in Los Cabos

Christus Health broke ground Tuesday on its 2 billion-peso (US $100 million) Christus Muguerza hospital in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, which it expects to be operational in the first half of 2028.

Christus Health is an international not-for-profit health system based in Texas. Christus Muguerza was established in Mexico in 2001 following the merger of Christus Health and Muguerza Hospital, from Monterrey.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Mexico and provide world-class health care services to Cabo San Lucas, a region that attracts nearly 4 million visitors a year,” Christus Health president and CEO Ernie Sadau said in a statement.

“We will invest more than US $100 million in this hospital, which will contribute to the region’s health services with healthcare professionals capable of treating highly complex cases.”

The 23,671-square-meter hospital will initially have 72 beds, 44 medical offices, four emergency rooms and three operating rooms.

It will house almost 30 medical specialties including cardiology, oncology, gynecology, emergency care, family medicine, pediatrics and neurosurgery, as well as specialized clinics such as a breast clinic. Christus Health expects to employ 250 clinicians, specialists and other staff at the facility.

Christus Muguerza Los Cabos will serve the region’s more than 350,000 inhabitants, including 23,000 U.S. citizens who live in the area, as well as tourists.

“The patient and their family are always at the center of our approach and our work,” said Horacio Garza Ghio, the CEO of Christus Muguerza. “We provide humanized services, emphasizing compassionate care, seeking not only physical health but also emotional and spiritual health.”

The Fernando Romero Enterprise firm, which is led by architect Fernando Romero — son-in-law of Mexican businessman Carlos Slim — designed the hospital.

“In collaboration with the health system, in recent months we have been working on the development of the layout to ensure it is the best hospital in the state, with the best technology, without sacrificing efficiency and functionality to provide the best service to the community,” Romero said.

The company plans to incorporate advanced technologies into the hospital, including a virtual assistant for obstetric nursing, algorithms for post-surgical pain prediction and control, and artificial intelligence for chest and breast imaging analysis, according to Christus Health.

With reports from El Financiero