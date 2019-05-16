News
Residents challenge federal authorities in Oaxaca. Residents challenge federal authorities in Oaxaca.

Citizens attack federal agents after petroleum theft arrests

The three suspects were arrested in Oaxaca but agents were forced to release them

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Three suspected fuel thieves were released from federal custody after a confrontation between residents of San José Cosolapa, Oaxaca, and agents from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The incident took place yesterday when the federal agents searched several home searches in the commnity of Refugio and arrested the three suspects.

But citizens accused the agents of acting without search or arrest warrants and abuse of power and blocked the route out of town, preventing the agents from leaving.

The residents attacked the federal officials with sticks and stones after which the FGR released the alleged thieves, who then left town.

The Oaxaca state Public Security Secretariat would later report that the National Guard, in charge of patrolling the border with Veracruz, has taken over the case and will attempt to capture the three suspected criminals once more.

Source: Milenio (sp)

