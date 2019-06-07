Mexico City wants to crack down on party buses, illegal house parties

Party buses could soon be a thing of the past in Mexico City if authorities in the capital have their way.

City official Avelino Méndez announced on Thursday that the city will crack down on party buses and illegal house parties that sell alcohol without the necessary permits.

Méndez said that two houses that hosted illegal parties have already been shut down in the borough of Gustavo A. Madero, while one party bus has been taken out of commission.

“We know that there are party buses in various places around the city,” he said. “And it’s openly illegal, because the Secretariat of Mobility and the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation don’t give permits for this kind of thing. Buses should only be for the transportation of people, not for parties and selling alcoholic drinks.”

Méndez asked citizens to help the effort by reporting party buses and illegal house parties to the authorities.

According to El Universal, the proliferation of party buses in Mexico City started around 17 years ago. There are at least two companies that offer the service: Party Bus México and Fun Bus Café.

Both take their clients around the city’s tourist attractions, escorted by private security. The buses, which hold 40 passengers, are equipped with lighting and speakers for the clients to play the music they choose, as well as a seating area and a bar.

The companies charge between 10,000 and 25,000 pesos (US $509-$1,273) for five hours of mobile fun which often includes an open bar.

According to the Party Bus México website, the party bus concept arose in Europe in the 1990s, and arrived in Mexico in 2002 when Juan Carlos Zazueta founded Party Bus México.

Zazueta is described as a “publicist dedicated to tourism and entertainment” who had years of experience managing tourism and transportation brands before entering the mobile entertainment business.

Party Bus México claims to be the country’s largest purveyor of fiestas on wheels, and also offers service in Acapulco, Ixtapa, Cancún, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

It also claims that it has all the necessary permits to operate.

Source: El Universal (sp)