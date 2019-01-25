Coahuila Wines project wins gourmet excellence award

The Coahuila Wines brand, a project involving 22 partners in the wine industry, has won a Gourmet Excellence 2018 award at the International Tourism Fair in Spain.

The award was given in recognition of the Coahuila Wine Association’s creation of the brand, which has seen enormous growth since its beginning in 2014.

The area of land devoted to growing grapes has grown from 400 to 1,000 hectares and the number of wines has grown from 30 to 100 different offerings of red, white, and rosé wines that have won 29 national and international awards in the four years since the brand’s creation.

In 2017, Coahuila Wines produced more than four million bottles, 8.5% of national production.

The brand’s partner companies employ more than 1,500 families in the region, which has also seen an increase in tourism.

The state government provided support to the brand with publicity such as a special edition by Mexico Desconocido magazine along with a video that can still be found on the magazine’s website.

Coahuila faced stiff competition from countries all over the world with 50 different projects nominated in the innovative gastronomical projects category. Coahuila Wines was among the top 10 selected.

The prize was created in 2005 by the international communications conglomerate Excellence Group to promote excellence in markets associated with tourism and culture in the Ibero-American world.

Source: Milenio (sp)