Commando attack kills 8 in Guanajuato, 4 of them innocent bystanders

An armed attack in Guanajuato on Tuesday evening left eight people dead, including a one-year-old infant.

Around 8 p.m., residents of La Aldea, a community in the municipality of Silao, heard gunfire and some went outside to see what was happening. The shots did not come from holiday revelers, as some may have hoped. Rather, the neighbors saw several vehicles driving away from what turned out to be a crime scene.

Local press reported that the targets of the attack were four unidentified men who were inside an abandoned house. But stray bullets hit several people in a nearby home, where a family gathering was taking place.

The death toll includes a one-year-old infant and a 16-year-old girl. Two women aged 19 and 46 and a man, age unknown, were hospitalized in serious condition.

The state Attorney General’s Office reported that there were 21 murders committed on Tuesday using firearms in Guanajuato. In addition to the attack in La Aldea, a municipal police officer in Celaya was also shot and killed.

Guanajuato is one of the most violent states in Mexico, and led the country in homicides in 2019 and 2020.

With reports from El Universal and Infobae