A commando attacked a pool hall in the city of Irapuato, Guanajuato, on Saturday night, killing eight people and injuring three others.

The attack took place in Irapuato’s Che Guevara neighborhood, right next to a police station.

The group of about 10 armed men started shooting at people on the street around 10:00pm and then entered the pool hall, where they started shooting at patrons.

Three people died in the building, while another died outside, two on the way to the hospital and two others at the hospital. Three others were seriously injured.

Irapuato Mayor Ricardo Ortiz Gutiérrez said the attack happened so quickly that officers who were stationed at the nearby police station were not able to respond until the aggressors were already fleeing the scene.

“It was very fast, 35 seconds, they just came and started shooting and we couldn’t respond or anything,” he said.

There were 31 homicides in the state over the weekend. The dead include a municipal police officer from the city of León, five civilians who were killed in a clash with security forces in the municipality of Yuriria, and a National Guardsman who was shot dead in the same municipality during a shootout with organized crime.

Lieutenant Anastasio Carlos was the first member of the new security force to fall in combat.

