At least 4,000 IT engineers are needed at companies operating across a range of sectors in Querétaro, according to the president of a local business association.

Jorge Buitrón Arriola, head of Vórtice IT, a group made up of technology companies, said there is a lack of qualified personnel, including information technology graduates, to fill the vacant positions in the state.

Even some young people with technology-related degrees lack the abilities that companies are looking for, he said.

Buitrón explained that some companies that have recently moved to Querétaro need between 500 and 1,000 IT engineers but will need to recruit staff from other states or abroad.

He added that more needs to be done to develop a greater understanding of the needs of technology industries and to develop the talent they require.

For those with in-demand knowledge and skills, employment in the sector can be lucrative.

According to Vórtice IT, monthly salaries for IT engineers range from 18,000 to 150,000 pesos (US $950 to $7,900), depending on the level of specialization.

Among the abilities that are highly sought after are those related to machine learning, open-source software, the internet of things, Blockchain and cybersecurity.

To identify ways in which local talent can further develop their skills in order to become more attractive to local tech companies, Vórtice IT has established a working group made up of representatives of both tech companies and educational institutions.

“The goal is to have talent that is constantly in training in order to meet the expectations of the investors who have bet” on having business success in Querétaro, Buitrón said.

