Conagua predicts 33 cyclones, of which 19 will be hurricanes

A new forecast predicts there will be 19 hurricanes during this year’s Pacific and Atlantic hurricane seasons.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) is forecasting 33 tropical cyclones for both coasts.

The agency expects 11 hurricanes and eight tropical storms on the Pacific coast, and eight hurricanes and six tropical storms for the Atlantic-Gulf of Mexico.

The number is above the historic average, although still lower than the total in 2018, which Conagua described as “atypical.”

Specialists also expect hurricanes this season to be stronger than last year, and reach categories as high as the maximum of 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The Pacific hurricane season began Wednesday and the Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. Both end on November 30.

Colorado State University has predicted five hurricanes in the Atlantic

Source: El Diario de Yucatán (sp)