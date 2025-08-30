Do you have friends or family who are “Confidently Wrong” about Mexico? A perspective from our CEO

Over the years, I have had countless family members and friends confidently tell me that I was crazy for spending so much time in Mexico. They first told me this nearly 30 years ago when I studied in Guadalajara and it has been a constant theme ever since. Why Mexico? Is it safe? Can you drive there? Can you drink the water? Can you have ice? Can you eat lettuce? Can you go out and walk at night?

I feel like for the better part of my adult life I have been trying to explain to people that much of what they have heard about Mexico, or much of what they have read or seen in the media, isn’t necessarily all true or might not be totally accurate. That’s not to say that Mexico is perfect or doesn’t have its share of problems — of course it does and some big ones at that — but I am consistently surprised at how many people seem so confident in expressing strong opinions about Mexico based on information that is incomplete, incorrect, and in some cases, just plain hearsay.

As our readers know, at Mexico News Daily we strive to be the most balanced and complete source of news and information about Mexico — and we create content each and every day to accomplish that. But, getting the big picture requires more than just the headlines and at times, a deeper dive is needed to really understand a topic. Context matters and sometimes, a conversation is needed.

That’s why I am excited to announce that MND is beginning a new podcast called “Confidently Wrong.” In this regular podcast, we will pick one topic where we see a significant amount of misinformation, incomplete information or just a general lack of understanding. We will talk through what people are saying and try to provide history, context and data that helps provide a more complete perspective on the topic.

The goal of the podcast is not to win an argument. It is not meant to convince you that we are right and you are wrong. It’s to help encourage a deeper and more nuanced understanding of important issues in the country. It is to provide you with the information needed to be able to think critically.

I will be joined by George Reavis, an American who has lived in Mexico for nearly a decade. He’s also the founder of MexEdge, a company that helps protect people against currency fluctuation risk when they are buying or building real estate in Mexico. Since George is working with people who are making big decisions, he is often on the front lines of people being confidently wrong on things they have heard about many topics in Mexico.

In this first episode, George and I are tackling the topic of San Miguel de Allende and the frequent comments we hear that only gringos live there, that it’s been ruined by foreigners, no longer attractive for Mexicans to visit, and ground zero of gentrification.

Please have a listen and tell us what you think. Also, if you have any suggestions on topics you think we should cover where you frequently hear people being “Confidently Wrong” about Mexico, please let us know and we will consider them for future episodes.

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.