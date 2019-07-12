Cop charged with killing pilot of helicopter that crashed

A state of México police officer has been arrested by federal officials for the murder of a 59-year-old helicopter pilot in Rincón de Cristo, Sultepec, on June 16.

Initial reports stated that the officer shot at the helicopter during a confrontation with gangsters.

But an investigation by the federal Attorney General’s Office, supported by the Defense Secretariat and México state police that included interviews with witnesses and ballistic forensic studies, determined that the officer probably shot at the helicopter in error.

According to court documents, the arrested officer shot at the helicopter as it was carrying three women and a child. The passengers were injured when the aircraft crashed, and the pilot died from a gunshot wound.

