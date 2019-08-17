Two Jalisco cops apprehended on weapons charges

The federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has arrested eight people — including active-duty army officers and a Jalisco municipal police chief — on suspicion of firearms trafficking.

Among them were the chief of police of Villa Corona, Jalisco, a retired army captain, a police officer from Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, and two other army officers. The other three were civilians.

The arrests were carried out in Jalisco, Mexico City and Sinaloa.

The FGR confiscated guns, including five 7.62 caliber rifles, more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition, a pickup truck and 250,000 pesos (US $12,700) in cash.

The municipal police forces of Villa Corona and Tlaquepaque have been accused of involvement in organized crime before.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Sol de México (sp)