Cops suspended for violence in arrest of woman without business license

Municipal police officers in Hidalgo have been suspended after a video showed them violently arresting a 62-year-old woman for failing to produce a business license.

The officers in Pachuca were verifying store licenses when an elderly couple who own an alternative therapies store failed to present one. Both were arrested, the newspaper Reforma reported.

In the video, one female officer is seen pinning the elderly woman down on a street curb, beside a municipal police pickup truck, while two other female officers handcuff her. One of the officers’ hands is on the woman’s neck, pressing her head into the concrete.

“Let me go please, you’re hurting me,” the woman pleaded while pinned to the pavement.

“Do you need three people to arrest one?” another woman shouted to the police.

Pachuca Mayor Sergio Baños said the officers were clearly at fault. “[The video] shows an intervention of the municipal police in Punta Azul with evident excess in the use of force. I have arranged an immediate investigation to establish responsibilities,” he said.

Baños added that the officers involved had been suspended.

