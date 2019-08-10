Corn, tortillas on the agenda in Tláhuac, Mexico City

Saturday marks the beginning of the 26th edition of the annual Corn and Tortilla Culinary Exposition in Tláhuac, promising a host of uniquely Mexican gastronomic treats and traditions in the southeastern Mexico City borough.

From August 10-18, Tláhuac’s Plaza de la Igualdad will be the official meeting point for foodies hoping to sample a rich variety of corn-based specialties from around the country.

Regional variations on esquites — a boiled corn snack often accompanied by onions, chiles, epazote, mayonnaise and lime juice — are some of the fair’s most eagerly awaited offerings. Event organizer Isabel López said that rare esquites with sausage, as well as versions with with marrow and rabbit meat, are some of the most coveted variations.

Other popular treats expected to make an appearance at the exposition include chileatole (a thick cornmeal stew), quesadillas, tlacoyos, tamales, tacos, various corn-based deserts, and even beverages made with corn, like atole and agua de elote.

In between bites of corn delicacies, participants will also be able to enjoy a wide variety of concerts, including performances by the Iztapalapa Children’s Orchestra, the Mexico City Ballet and the Secretariat of Culture Symphony Orchestra, as well as theater and dance shows and other artistic presentations.

But federal lawmaker María Guadalupe Espinosa de los Monteros García said the exposition is about more than just delighting the senses with culinary treats and art.

“The exposition was born out of the need to commercialize the important production of corn in the region. That’s why in 1993 we held the first edition, and every year since then we have continued to offer gastronomic and artisanal corn products.”

She added that last year the event was attended by between 350,000 and 500,000 people, generating 3.5 million pesos (US $180,000). This year, organizers hope to generate as much as 6 million pesos, which will then be given to local farmers.

The exposition is free and open to the public.

Source: El Universal (sp), Revista Entérate (sp)