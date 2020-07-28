100-year-old patient released after beating Covid-19 in Veracruz

Raucous cheers, whistles and shouts of “Yes he could!” by medical personnel greeted a centenarian as he was discharged from a government hospital in Veracruz after recovering from the coronavirus.

As Ignacio Cano was being wheeled out of the hospital on a stretcher before being taken home by ambulance Sunday, his daughter, Maribel, thanked a doctor for his help in saving her 100-year-old father’s life.

“Thank you, doctor, I am very happy, thank you for the attention you gave my dad, very grateful,” she said in a video posted to social media.

“Don Nacho” Cano is the oldest patient at the hospital to recover from the virus, and the staff was understandably enthusiastic to see him being discharged.

In the state of Veracruz, 19,535 cases of the coronavirus have been reported, with 2,525 deaths.

Source: Milenio (sp), 24 Horas (sp), El Heraldo de México (sp)