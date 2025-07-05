Saturday, July 5, 2025
The MND Quiz of the Week: July 5th

By MND Plus
What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Mexico City is celebrating a milestone anniversary. How old is it?
A crowd wraps Mexico City's Angel of Independence in a tricolored banner, with a view of the Mexico City skyline in the background

Authorities in México State, Querétaro and Hidalgo have smashed a multi-million dollar criminal operation. What was being stolen?

Mexico has slashed its budget deficit in 2025. How much by?
President Sheinbaum smiles from the podium of her morning press conference

Which Playa del Carmen landmark was demolished this week?
Señor Frog's Playa del Carmen location

Which Mexican airline has taken delivery of a brand new Embraer jet aircraft this week?
Planes lined up at AIFA airport

Which major automobile manufacturer cancelled long-standing plans for a manufacturing hub in Mexico this week?
White and blue car frames moving on an assembly line in an expansive factory hangar.

The Mexican soccer team has reached the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where they will play the U.S. Who did they beat in the semi-final?
US and Mexico match in the Nations League semifinal

It was an unusually wet June in Mexico City. How much more rain was there than usual?
people walk through mexico city with umbrellas, with the latin america tower in the backgound

A mayor in Oaxaca has been married as part of a traditional ceremony to ensure peace in the region. Who was the bride?
man and woman

Which former boxing world champion was arrested in the United States this week?
Two men boxing in a white boxing ring. One is wearing red gloves and the other blue. Both gloves have the Paris Olympics logo on them. The boxer in blue is Marco Verde of Mexico and the one in red is Lewis Richardson of the U.K.

MND Tutor | Pueblos

MND Plus - 0
Learn about Mexico's "magic towns" in the latest edition of our subscriber-only educational series.
Jake Paul points at boxer Julio César Chávez Jr

Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr., facing organized crime charges in Mexico, is detained by ICE

MND Staff - 0
The former world boxing champion faces accusations of arms trafficking in connection to the Sinaloa Cartel.
people walk through mexico city with umbrellas, with the latin america tower in the backgound

An unusually rainy June brings drought relief and flooding to Mexico

MND Staff - 0
Mid-way into the rainy season, Mexico's reservoirs are 45% full on average — a big improvement over last month, but still less than historical norms.
