12 municipalities in Sinaloa labeled green for coronavirus risk

The risk of coronavirus infection is now green light low in 12 of 18 municipalities in Sinaloa, according to the northern state’s stoplight system.

The 12 green light municipalities, all of which have fewer than six active cases, are El Fuerte, Choix, Sinaloa, Mocorito, Cosalá, San Ignacio, Concordia, El Rosario, Escuinapa, Elota, Angostura and Salvador Alvarado.

Four of those municipalities – Cosalá, Mocorito, Elota and El Rosario – have zero active cases, according to Sinaloa authorities.

Badiraguato and Navolato are yellow light municipalities with 11 and 24 cases, respectively. Ahome and Guasave are currently at the slightly higher blue light risk level with 54 and 57 active cases, respectively.

Culiacán and Mazatlán, Sinaloa’s two biggest cities, are the only red light municipalities with 212 and 124 active cases, respectively.

Across the state there are currently 503 active cases, a figure which equates to just 2.6% of the 18,991 confirmed cases Sinaloa has recorded since the start of the pandemic. There have been 3,200 Covid-19 deaths in the state including 16 that were reported on Thursday.

Sinaloa Health Minister Efrén Encinas Torres called on residents to continue observing health measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Encinas said that Sinaloa’s switch on Monday from orange light “high risk” to yellow light “medium risk” according to the federal government’s stoplight system didn’t mean that the coronavirus was going to disappear.

Meanwhile, the national accumulated case tally rose to 748,315 on Thursday with 5,099 new cases reported by the federal Health Ministry. There are an estimated 38,647 active cases across the country.

The official Covid-19 death toll increased to 78,078 with 432 additional fatalities reported. Mexico City leads the country for Covid-19 deaths with 12,164 followed by México state, where 9,468 people have lost their lives to the disease.

Only eight of Mexico’s 32 states have Covid-19 death tolls below 1,000 and just one – Baja California Sur – has recorded fewer than 500 fatalities.

Mexico has the fourth highest Covid-19 death toll in the world behind the United States, Brazil and India but ranks 10th for per capita fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

