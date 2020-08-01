16-day-old baby recovers from coronavirus in Sonora

A baby who was born infected with the coronavirus has recovered 16 days after her birth. The infant was reunited with her mother on Wednesday after 14 days in intensive care at the Children’s Hospital in Hermosillo, Sonora.

The child’s mother, identified only as Sandra, was admitted to Women’s Hospital in Hermosillo on July 12 with high blood pressure. After a medical review, doctors decided to perform a cesarean section the following day.

After Marian was born on July 13, she was diagnosed with respiratory complications and was suspected of being a carrier of the coronavirus. Testing for the virus came back positive.

After the birth, Sandra’s blood showed low oxygen levels so she was transferred to Sonora’s General Hospital where she was tested for the coronavirus. Those results, too, came back positive.

After two weeks in intensive care, Marian was discharged completely healthy, said Dr. Erika Martínez, head of the Children’s Hospital’s neonatal department and was allowed to go home with her parents.

Tadeo, Marian’s father, thanked the hospital’s staff for the care given his daughter.

“Thank you very much to all of you, to the nurses, doctors and social workers who were caring for our daughter,” he said. “And to the people who do not believe in this disease, you can see that it is real, and you should take precautionary measures. Wash your hands and practice social distancing, even with family.”

Source: El Universal (sp)