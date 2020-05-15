27 clinics remain closed in Michoacán due to threats against doctors

Over two dozen medical centers in eastern Michoacán remain closed due to threats against medical personnel based on false accounts of intentional transmission of the coronavirus.

The state Health Ministry made the decision to keep the 27 clinics closed after rumors continued to circulate in various communities that medical personnel and National Guard troops had been “spreading coronavirus” and poisoning wells under the guise of fumigation operations.

The citizens blocked highways and roads in the municipalities of Ciudad Hidalgo, Tuxpan and Zitácuaro over the weekend.

Governor Silvano Aueroles opened a dialogue with the protesters on Tuesday, and the misinformed reluctantly removed the barriers.

“Dialogue is the best option. Listening to each other is always the best alternative to violence,” said Aureoles, who also patted himself and his administration on the back, saying that “we showed our faces and always will, even in the most remote corner of Michoacán, wherever the government’s intervention is needed, because we’re a responsible government.

However, despite promises to meet their demands and conduct informational talks in communities to keep residents informed, threats against frontline workers continued to circulate in the region through the week.

The tense atmosphere led the state Health Ministry to keep the medical centers closed to protect doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

Governor Aueroles urged his constituents not to fall victims to rumors and fake news reports that “are detrimental to the provision of medical services … during this pandemic.”

Mistrust of health workers has been high in Mexico during the crisis, leading to a number of instances of harassment and attacks on hospital employees in many states.

