Three states regressed to high risk orange on the updated coronavirus map presented by the federal Health Ministry on Friday night, while six advanced to low risk green.

Baja California Sur, Yucatán and Tabasco, which have all seen a recent increase in case numbers, switched to orange from medium risk yellow on the new map, which will take effect Monday and remain in force until June 20.

That brings to four the number of high risk states for the next two weeks as Quintana Roo is already orange and remained that color on the updated map.

The predominant color on the map is once again green, with a total of 19 states at the low risk level, an increase of three compared to the current map.

Mexico City, México state, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Michoacán and Puebla switched to green from yellow, joining Coahuila, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tlaxcala and Guerrero, which are already low risk states.

There are nine yellow light states on the new map, among which are five of Mexico’s six northern border states.

Veracruz, Sonora and Sinaloa regressed to yellow from green, joining Baja California, Chihuahua,Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, Campeche and Colima, which are already medium risk states.

Each stoplight color, determined by the Health Ministry using 10 different indicators including case numbers and hospital occupancy levels, is accompanied by recommended restrictions to slow the spread of the virus but it is ultimately up to state governments to decide on their own restrictions.

Some states, such as Yucatán and Quintana Roo, have their own stoplight systems to guide the implementation and lifting of restrictions. Authorities in Yucatán announced before the federal government updated its map that the state would remain at the yellow light level even though case numbers have recently increased.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s accumulated case tally rose by 2,809 on Friday to just under 2.43 million, while the official Covid-19 death toll increased by 206 to 228,556, the fourth highest total in the world after those of the United States, Brazil and India.

The Health Ministry also reported Friday night that 23.7 million people, or 27% of the adult population, are either partially or fully vaccinated against Covid-19. A total of 33.78 million shots have been administered in Mexico since the vaccine rollout began last December.

Mexico News Daily