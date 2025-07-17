Mexican authorities slam Uber’s price hike: ‘Unilateral and irresponsible’

Mexico’s Labor Ministry (STPS) and Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) have strongly objected to Uber México’s recently announced countrywide fare increase of up to 7%.

In a statement, the STPS called the price hike unfounded and lacking compliance with existing labor agreements for digital platform employees.

“The Ministry of Labor strongly condemns the unilateral and irresponsible fare increase announced by Uber, of up to 7%, citing, without any basis, costs associated with labor reform for digital platforms,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Uber Mexico insisted that the fare increase is not for corporate benefit. but rather the result of a “necessary” update in the pricing structure in response to new developments, especially recently enacted labor reforms aimed at gig workers.

“We’ve implemented a necessary update to the pricing structure of trips, increasing by up to 7%, depending on the type of product and city, through the Uber app,” Uber México said in a press release. “It seeks to protect our driver partners’ current earnings and ensure the viability of the platform.”

The labor reform mentioned by Uber took effect in June 2025 and specifically targets workers employed by digital platforms like Uber, Rappi and Didi, among others. It recognizes for the first time their work as formal employment, extending to them labor rights established by Mexican law.

The pilot program requires companies to deduct 2.5% of the monthly income of drivers earning at least the minimum wage — 8,364 pesos per month (US $445) — to provide them employee benefits.

In addition, the Social Security Pilot Program, launched on July 1, allows those workers to register for IMSS benefits.

Uber said it will continue to engage in dialogue with the Mexican government to ensure that adjustments necessitated by the reforms are equitable for all parties involved.

For consumers, the practical effect of the price rise will vary from location to location. Those in areas with the full 7% who have paid 100 pesos every weekday to take an Uber to work and back will pay 535 a week instead of 500.

As of Thursday morning, the date that the new prices will take effect has not been announced.

