30 tourists arrested in Oaxaca destination for not using face masks

Police in Huatulco arrested 30 tourists for not wearing face masks, putting visitors from Mexico City and abroad to work cleaning public spaces or levying fines against them for violating coronavirus safety laws.

The arrests came just as an increase in Covid-19 cases triggered an order that bars shut down in the popular beach destination in Oaxaca. Bar owners who don’t comply can be fined or jailed for 36 hours.

On July 27 Huatulco was one of the safest tourist destinations in Mexico with only 47 accumulated cases of the coronavirus and just one active case.

But as of August 14 there were 85 confirmed cases of which 10 were active, according to federal data.

Huatulco reopened to tourism on June 15 but businesses have been required to operate at 35% to 85% capacity.

Source: Quadratín Oaxaca (sp), El Universal (sp)