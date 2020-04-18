578 new Covid-19 cases push total to 6,875; deaths number 546

Coronavirus continues to gain ground in Mexico, with the most recent data from the Ministry of Health showing that the number of people infected has surged to 6,875 and the number of deaths to 546.

In the past week alone, cases across the country rose by 2,991 and deaths by 313.

For the second consecutive day, Mexico City, the state of México, Sinaloa and Puebla topped the list with the highest number of deaths. As of April 17, Mexico City had recorded 136 deaths, México state 49, Sinaloa 43 and Puebla 37.

Mexico City has more than 2,000 reported infections, followed by México state with 754 and Baja California with 536, mainly in the large border cities of Mexicali and Tijuana. Among those infected in Baja California are 30 doctors. State officials estimate that only 60% of residents are respecting quarantine guidelines, and hospitals are bracing for an estimated 15,000 total cases when the virus reaches its peak.

Durango, Nayarit, Zacatecas and Campeche have all reported fewer than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Colima is the only state with fewer than 10 cases, currently registering seven, and just marked its first two deaths.

Two states have seen more than 20 fatalities, seven states have seen more than 10, and 17 states are still reporting deaths in the single digits. Seventy percent of those who died were men, a trend that is playing out across the globe.

Dr. José Luis Alomía, general director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, indicated that national infection rate per 100,000 residents is 5.37. However, Mexico City, Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo have infection rates nearly four times the rest of the country, at around 20 per 100,000 residents.

So far, 28,126 people have tested negative for the virus, and 2,627 people — about 38% of those infected — have recovered.

Source: Infobae (sp), El Milenio (sp)