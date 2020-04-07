71% of Chilangos are attempting to remain at home as much as possible

Three-quarters of Chilangos — residents of Mexico’s capital city — say their lives have been significantly changed in the last two weeks by the coronavirus pandemic, according to an April 4 poll conducted by El Financiero. That’s up from just 37% on March 20.

One of the biggest changes is in the number of people staying home: 71% of those surveyed said they try to leave their homes as little as possible, if at all.

According to the study, 53% said they only leave their home when strictly necessary, while 18% try not to go out at all.

On the other hand, 13% said they have not changed their habits and continue to go out as they normally do, while 16% said they are leaving their homes but exercise more caution when they do.

In addition to respecting social distancing recommendations, Chilangos are also following hygiene guidelines with 85% washing their hands more often; 68% said they spend more time cleaning and disinfecting their homes.

When not washing or cleaning, half of those surveyed said they are watching more movies than they normally would, 40% are cooking more, 33% spend more time sleeping and 29% are praying more often.

Chilangos are more worried about a family member becoming infected (80%) than getting the virus themselves (67%) while 65% of those surveyed said they are very concerned about losing their job.

Exercising at home doesn’t seem to tip the scales more frequently: 30% said they exercise more, 29% said they work out less, and 37% reported no change in their exercise habits.

However, shopping for delivery or online has definitely been affected by financial uncertainty, with the survey showing that 42% are ordering less food than usual, and 41% saying they have reduced their online purchases.

Lack of freedom was also a big concern, with 47% lamenting the lack of activity outside the home and 10% saying they miss regular contact with their friends. Still, 44% said they are reaching out more to friends and family, and 40% said they are spending more time on their phones.

Ten percent of those surveyed said the worst part of staying home was having to live with a family member.

Source: El Financiero (sp)