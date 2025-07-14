Mexicans’ opinion of the United States has soured drastically since Trump took office

Mexicans’ opinion of the United States has plummeted since Donald Trump’s second term as U.S. president began in January, according to a Pew Research Center survey published on Friday.

Pew found that 69% of Mexicans surveyed in February and March held an unfavorable view of the U.S., while just 29% had a favorable opinion. That varies significantly from Joe Biden’s last year as U.S. president, when 61% of Mexicans saw the U.S. favorably and 33% saw it unfavorably.

Mexico’s 32 percentage-point drop in favorable views of the U.S. is the steepest decline observed in any of the 24 countries Pew surveyed this year.

Most Mexican adults (91%) said they had little to no confidence in Trump to do the right thing regarding world affairs, compared to 60% of Mexican respondents [regarding Biden] in 2024.

The survey showed that Mexicans lacked confidence in Trump’s immigration policy, with 87% stating they had little or no confidence in his handling of the issue, a higher proportion than any other country surveyed this year.

As part of the survey, Pew asked whether the governments of the U.S. and Mexico were doing a good or bad job “dealing with the large number of people seeking asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico.”

In response, 68% of Mexican respondents said the U.S. government was doing a bad job or a very bad job, a big leap over the 52% of Mexicans who thought the U.S. was doing a bad or very bad job in 2024.

By contrast, 68% of Mexican respondents said the Mexican government was doing a good job, compared to 60% last year.

Globally, the US breaks even

Across the 24 countries surveyed by Pew, 49% of respondents held a favorable overall view of the U.S., while 49% held an unfavorable view.

The U.S. was viewed most positively by Israel, with 83% of respondents seeing it favorably. The least positive assessment was given by Sweden, with 79% of respondents holding a negative view of the country.

In most countries surveyed, adults under 35 held a more positive opinion of the U.S. than those aged 50 and above. Meanwhile, respondents who placed themselves on the ideological right tended to rate the U.S. more favorably than those on the left.

Around half or more of those surveyed in most European countries, plus Australia, Mexico and Canada, viewed democracy in the U.S. as functioning poorly. A third of respondents from Australia, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and Sweden went further, saying U.S. democracy was working very poorly.

The majority of respondents across all countries agreed that there are strong partisan conflicts in the United States.

