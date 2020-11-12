The federal Health Ministry reported 7,646 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Mexico’s highest single-day tally since August 1 and the fifth highest of the pandemic.

The accumulated case tally now stands at 986,177 almost 8 1/2 months after the coronavirus was first detected in Mexico.

The only days on which the Health Ministry reported more new cases than yesterday were August 1, with 9,556; July 31, with 8,458; July 23, with 8,438; and July 30, with 7,730.

The high single-day tally reported on Wednesday came three weeks after Mexico’s coronavirus point man, Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell, warned that there were “early signs” of a new wave of infections.

However, several non-government health experts have asserted that Mexico is not going through a second wave of infections because the first wave never really subsided.

The Health Ministry also reported 588 additional Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, lifting Mexico’s official death toll to 96,430.

Health authorities have acknowledged that the real case tally and death toll are significantly higher. Mexico has a very low testing rate compared to most countries, with fewer than 20,000 tests per 1 million residents performed up until now.

Still, Mexico currently has the 11th highest confirmed case tally in the world and ranks fourth for Covid-19 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Among the 20 countries currently most affected by Covid-19, Mexico has the highest case fatality rate and the fifth highest mortality rate. There have been 9.8 deaths per 100 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 76.4 deaths per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 51,325 active cases across the country, according to Health Ministry estimates. Just under 35% of general care hospital beds set aside for coronavirus patients are currently occupied while 27% of those with ventilators are in use.

Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila have the highest general care bed occupancy rates among Mexico’s 32 states, with 80%, 78% and 77%, respectively, currently in use. Chihuahua and Durango are the only two states where the risk of coronavirus infection is currently red light “maximum” according to the federal government’s stoplight system.

Aguascalientes, Mexico City and Durango have the highest occupancy rates for critical care beds, at 63%, 50% and 48%, respectively.

The Mexico City government introduced slightly stricter coronavirus restrictions this week due to a recent increase in hospitalizations of coronavirus patients.

The capital easily leads the country for confirmed cases and Covid-19 deaths, with 174,127 of the former and 15,839 of the latter as of Wednesday.

More than one in five of the 7,646 new cases reported on Wednesday – 1,724 – were detected in Mexico City. Similarly, one in five of the 588 additional fatalities registered – 118 – occurred in the capital.

Covid-19 fatality and case numbers are also a concern in Guanajuato. The Bajío region state reported 91 deaths between Monday and Wednesday, a 38% increase compared to the same three days last week when 66 fatalities were registered.

Confirmed coronavirus cases increased by almost 3% between Monday and Wednesday compared to the same days last week, with health authorities reporting 1,057 new infections.

The rise in Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases coincides with Guanajuato’s regression to “high” risk orange on the coronavirus stoplight map. The state’s risk level was downgraded to yellow light “medium” in late September but switched back to orange on Monday.

Guanajuato has recorded 54,480 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic and 3,679 deaths, according to the state government.

León, the state’s largest city, leads for both cases and deaths, with 17,713 of the former and 1,377 of the latter. Irapuato and Celaya rank second and third for both cases and deaths. The former municipality has recorded 5,472 cases and 345 deaths while the latter has registered 5,016 cases and 337 fatalities.

The case tally and death toll in Guanajuato city stand at 1,821 and 103, respectively, while tourism and expat hotspot San Miguel de Allende has recorded 782 coronavirus cases and 43 Covid-19 deaths, according to state government data.

Guanajuato Health Minister Daniel Díaz Martínez said Wednesday that a switch to red on the stoplight map is currently more probable than a return to yellow. He urged residents to follow health measures during the Buen Fin shopping event – Mexico’s black Friday – asserting that the behavior of citizens will determine the course of the state’s epidemic.

