Aeroméxico has announced that it will reduce the frequency of its flights to Europe by 40% in the face of the pandemic of the coronavirus known as Covid-19.

In an internal letter to the company’s collaborators, director general Andrés Conesa said that it is one of the hardest moments in the company’s history.

“I can say without a doubt that this has been the most difficult thing I’ve ever experienced,” said Conesa.

He also announced that he would reduce his own salary by 20% during the crisis in order to free up more resources to get through the tough time.

The major routes that have been reduced are Madrid, from 17 to seven flights; Barcelona, from five to three; Paris, from 11 to seven; London, from seven to five; and Amsterdam, also from seven to five flights. The modified frequencies are scheduled from March 17 to April 30.

Some passengers have already had their flights changed, and Aeroméxico is asking them to contact customer service only if they are not happy with the change.

“If your flight was rescheduled and you’re OK with the new flight, be at the airport three hours before departure. In this case, it’s not necessary to contact us,” the company said in a message to passengers.

Its phone customer service is giving priority to those who have flights in the next 72 hours, so it is asking those whose flights are later to consult the website first.

Flights to and from China have seen a much steeper dropoff since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Only 835 passengers flew between the two countries in January, a drop of 89.6% from January 2019.

Only one airline — China Southern Airlines — provides service between Mexico and China. Aeroméxico formerly offered service but stopped last year when it cancelled its route to Shanghai.

In addition to the coronavirus scare, Aeroméxico and other airlines are also dealing with the financial hit of not being able to use the Boeing 737 Max plane after taking it out of service in March of last year.

