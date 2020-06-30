After 10,000 head for the beaches, La Paz considers closing them

Municipal authorities in La Paz, Baja California Sur, are discussing the possibility of closing the area’s beaches once again after soaring temperatures drove crowds of residents to the coast, despite social distancing protocols and reduced capacity.

The head of the municipality’s Federal Terrestrial Maritime Zone (Zofemat), Susana Rubio, noted that from June 22 to 26 just over 10,000 people visited the beaches of the city, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus in the state where new cases are being confirmed at a rate of 60 per day.

Beaches in Baja California Sur had been closed until June 15.

Rubio indicated that there are Zofemat personnel and police patrolling the most visited beaches, reminding bathers to obey health measures and keep crowds to a limit of 30% capacity.

However, in beaches with no access control, the measures are not being respected, she indicated, which could lead to closing down beaches once again.

Carlos Alfredo Godínez of the state Civil Protection agency, pointed out that the same thing was also happening in Los Cabos, where Playa Chileno was packed over the weekend with bathers who neglected to observe healthy distance measures. The same was true in the Los Cabos town of Pueblo La Playa, where towels and beach umbrellas obscured the sand on Sunday.

Garbage was another issue in La Paz last week: 14 tonnes were removed from the beaches.

“It is unfortunate that people are leaving trash and that they continue to leave our beaches dirty,” Rubio said. “So the invitation is that people be aware that the beaches belong to everyone, and you can go and enjoy it but take your trash with you. ”

Source: Milenio (sp)