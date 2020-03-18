Airlines introduce flexible cancellation policies for coronavirus

Thanks to Covid-19, many travelers have made the tough decision to stay put rather than embark on a well-earned vacation to Mexico.

While the idea of missing an amazing trip is a blow, the financial impact of having to re-buy flights later could be devastating for some.

To help, many airlines have instituted temporary flexible cancellation policies, which could mean travelers can reschedule flights with no extra costs when the pandemic has died down.

Below is an (almost) complete list of those temporary cancellation policies from airlines flying into Mexico.

The policies apply to those who booked directly through the airline. If you booked through a booking agency or travel agent, you need to contact them to see if there are any additional change fees.

Always check directly with the airline to confirm before booking – terms and conditions apply to all the policies below and may not be included here.

Aeromar

Aeromar will not charge a change fee for flights scheduled between March 13 and 31, 2020. However, changes are subject to availability and, if there’s a difference between the original rate and the new ticket, travelers will need to pay it.

Full details: Click here

Aeroméxico

Aeromexico has announced a raft of temporary policies. However, these depend on your flight details and when you booked your ticket. To find the policy that applies to your flight, click for full details below.

Full details: Click here

Air Canada

Air Canada is employing plenty of flexibility options with customers able to cancel or postpone their travel arrangements with little to no fees. Those making a new booking before March 31 for a trip taken before the end of the year can also change flights without a fee. Non-refundable flights will get a credit toward future travel.

Full details: Click here

Air France

Those who are flying with Air France before May 31, 2020 can postpone their trip without change fees. However, the trip must begin no later than November 30, 2020. Those who booked with Air France directly can obtain a non-refundable travel voucher valid for one year, which can be used on all Air France, KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic flights.

Full details: Click here

American Airlines

American Airlines is offering no change fees for tickets purchased before March 1 for travel until April 30. Travelers have until the end of the year to rebook their flights.

Full details: Click here

British Airways

British Airways is allowing travelers to change the destination, date of travel or both for free on tickets booked from March 3, 2020 to May 31, 2020.

Full details: Click here

Delta Air Lines

Delta, like many others, is allowing its customers to change their travel plans without a change fee. This applies to all flights departing in March and April 2020, plus tickets purchased in March 2020.

Full details: Click here

Emirates

Emirates is allowing all those who made a booking on or before March 31 to change their travel dates with no charges. However, as with many other airlines, differences in airfare or taxes will have to be covered by the traveler.

Full details: Click here

Interjet

Interjet is canceling flight-change charges on all routes for those who purchased flights after March 13 and are traveling up to May 31. Any difference in ticket cost will be covered by the traveler. Those who booked before March 13 can change their flight date free of charge on flights on the same route and fare class. Again, price differences are covered by the traveler.

Full details: Click here

KLM

Travelers who have booked a flight set to leave up to and including May 31, 2020, can change their travel dates without paying a change fee. You can also change the destination and use the full value of the original tickets on KLM, Air France, Delta Air Lines or Virgin Atlantic flights. Alternatively, non-refundable vouchers, valid for a year, can also be secured.

Full details: Click here

Lufthansa

Lufthansa is waiving rebooking fees for many of its travelers, including travelers who book a new ticket up until March 31, 2020. However, there are some stipulations so make sure to check Lufthansa’s policy below.

Full details: Click here

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has brought in a zero change fee policy for its international flights for tickets purchased on or before March 31, 2020.

Full details: Click here

United Airlines

Travelers who book a flight between March 3 and March 31, 2020, can change for free over the next year. United is also waiving change fees for tickets issued on or before March 2 with original travel dates of March 9 to April 30, 2020.

Full details: Click here

VivaAerobus

Travelers flying between the United States and Mexico will be able to make date changes on the same route without any charges. However, if there are fare differences these will need to be covered by the traveler.

Full details: Click here

Volaris

For flights departing before March 31, travelers will have their change fee waived. For flights departing after, travelers can rebook at the available fare with a 750-peso change fee.

Full details: Click here

Mexico News Daily