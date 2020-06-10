At exclusive Jalisco resort, all guests go into 14-day quarantine

A large luxury resort spanning four beaches on Jalisco’s southern coast has announced it will open its doors once again to guests but will require them to complete a 14-day quarantine before accessing public areas.

Located on the Costalegre coast between the sea and the jungle, Costa Careyes is one of Mexico’s most exclusive resorts and offers a variety of different lodging options including complete villas, some with their own pool, where guests would wait out their two weeks in isolation, although they will have access to one of the beaches.

The resort says the villas’ staff will remain on-site to minimize health risks, although thus far the area around Careyes is reported to be virus-free.

Careyes spokesperson Kim Kessler told CNN, “The immediate vicinity has had absolutely no cases of coronavirus to date, and they are doing everything to keep the area safe and protected.”

To sweeten the deal, Careyes is offering discounts. Those who stay 14 days will only be charged for 10, and guests who stay the entire month will only pay for 20 nights.

Upon arrival, guests will be given a red wristband which will be exchanged for a green wristband giving them full access to the property’s restaurants, water sports, tours and other amenities after the two-week period.

The resort plans to keep the quarantine system in place at least through September.

Source: CNN (en), El Universal (sp)