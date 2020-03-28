The United States ambassador to Mexico has asked U.S. tourists to go home and urged U.S. citizens in the country to “think long and hard” about whether they should return to the U.S. in response to the the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“During these times of uncertainty I want you to know that safety and security of U.S. citizens is our No. 1 priority, we have your back,” Christopher Landau said in a video posted to social media on Friday afternoon.

After noting that the United States government has issued a Level 4 “do not travel” advisory, Landau said: “If you’re a U.S. tourist in Mexico or anywhere, we encourage you to go home.”

“If you’re a U.S. resident here in Mexico, please think long and hard about your personal situation and whether or not you might need the kind of intensive care that’s available in the United States given your particular risk profile,” he added.

The ambassador also said that he would hold a webinar next Tuesday for U.S. citizens in Mexico to address questions about the coronavirus outbreak. He said on Twitter that he would provide details about the event soon.

Landau encouraged U.S. citizens to sign up for the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), explaining that registration allows the U.S. government “to keep track of you” and send direct alerts to those registered.

He added that U.S. citizens in Mexico can call the toll free number 800-681-9374 to access additional information.

Landau’s appeal to U.S. citizens follows a call from Canadian Ambassador Graeme Clark for Canadians here to return to Canada “as soon as possible.”

British Ambassador to Mexico Corin Robertson also posted a video to social media this week, advising United Kingdom tourists in Mexico that the advice of the foreign secretary is for them to “return home immediately.”

She said on Tuesday that both Aeroméxico and British Airways were continuing to offer direct flights from Mexico City to the U.K. and that the latter airline also had flights from Cancún.

“British nationals that are permanent residents of Mexico are urged to follow the advice of the local authorities here,” Robertson said.

Mexico News Daily