AMLO urges ‘economic truce’ to confront coronavirus in message to G20

President López Obrador has called for an economic “truce” between “the great powers” of the world in order to confront the coronavirus pandemic and its global economic impact.

Speaking during a virtual G20 leaders summit on Thursday morning, López Obrador told leaders including United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Mexican has “three concrete proposals” to ensure that all countries have the capacity to respond to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

Firstly, the World Health Organization (WHO) should intervene so that all countries have equal access to medications and medical equipment, he said.

“They are [currently] being stockpiled due to the [health] emergency by those who have greater economic means,” he charged.

Secondly, López Obrador, or AMLO as he is commonly known, said that “the WHO must also intervene so that there is no speculation in the purchases of medications, equipment, ventilators [and] everything that is required” to treat patients with Covid-19.

Thirdly, the president urged “the great powers, the hegemonies” of the world to agree to a truce in which they “avoid unilateral tariff policies” and reject “trade monopolies.”

AMLO also said that G20 countries should “review the management of the oil price,” which he said is “affecting the global economy a lot.”

The leaders to whom he was speaking via video hookup included Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, whose countries are engaged in a price war that has driven down global oil prices including those paid for Mexican crude.

In addition, López Obrador urged the world leaders to “help to stabilize the financial markets and attack speculation” in the buying and selling of essential medication and medical equipment and supplies.

He concluded by saying that racism and discrimination must be rejected during the current crisis, adding that the countries of the world will “overcome” the Covid-19 health crisis “with universal fraternity.”

Flanked by high-ranking government officials including Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell – the government’s main coronavirus spokesperson, López Obrador at the start of his address expressed the “solidarity” of Mexico “with all the people of the world who are suffering from this pandemic.”

“This crisis is leaving us with important lessons,” he said, adding that Mexico is basing its response on the advice of doctors and scientists. “Politicians aren’t todólogos,” or experts in everything, the president quipped.

AMLO also said that Mexican families are playing a key role in the battle against coronavirus, which has sickened at least 475 people in Mexico and killed at least eight.

“The Mexican family is the main institution of social security and now they are helping us to look after the most vulnerable people, our senior citizens, those who have diabetes, hypertension, kidney problems, pregnant women; we have millions of nurses in our homes,” he said.

López Obrador also said that his government believes that “the poor,” small businesses and those who work in the informal economy must be prioritized for financial support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They’re the most affected,” he said. “Those who try to get by day by day any way they can.”

Mexico News Daily