Mexico aids 30 citizens, celebrates heroic counselors following deadly Texas floods

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE) is supporting at least 30 Mexican citizens who survived the recent flooding in Texas, President Claudia Sheinbaum said in her Monday morning press conference.

“Nine requested support to return to Mexico, 16 requested the replacement of their passports due to destruction, and four did not request assistance because they are in the U.S. with work visas and are being assisted by contracted agencies,” Sheinbaum said.

Torrential rains hit central Texas over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, causing flash flooding across several areas of Texas and devastating the San Antonio area.

Several rural areas were unprepared for the scale of the storm, with many citing late or insufficient flood warnings from the National Weather Service.

At least 100 people were reported dead or missing in the region as of Monday evening. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

In Kerr County, officials reported 84 deaths, including 27 children and staff who were attending summer camp at Camp Mystic on the banks of the Guadalupe River. Ten campers and one counselor remain missing.

“Our regards, love and strength, our deepest sympathies to all those who died, all the families who lost a family member in these floods,” Sheinbaum said on Monday.

The president said the Mexican Consulate in San Antonio is in communication with Mexican families affected by the floods and will visit shelters as soon as possible.

Sheinbaum also recognized the work of two young Mexican women who participated in rescue efforts.

Silvana Garza Valdez and María Paula Zárate, both counselors at Camp Mystic, reacted quickly to the storm that began on July 3, moving their assigned campers to the highest area of their cabin and staying alert through the night until they could evacuate the 20 young girls to safety.

“It makes me very proud, truthfully,” the president said.

On Sunday, Mexico sent a group of firefighters and rescue personnel from Acuña, Coahuila, to help search for flood victims.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson, in a post to X, thanked the Mexican government for its support. “Our peoples stand united when it matters most, guided by respect, empathy, and a shared commitment to one another,” Johnson wrote.

With reports from Infobae, López-Dóriga Digital, El Sol de México, Sin Embargo and NBC News