Authorities shut down party of 500 in Acapulco street

Responding to an anonymous tip, local, state, and federal authorities broke up a massive quinceañera block party Wednesday that had closed down an entire street in an Acapulco neighborhood, according to municipal government sources.

The illegal party in Puerto Marqués had attracted 500 guests and featured live music and guests without face masks, said officials, who arrived at around midnight to break up the party. In a video, guests could be seen beginning to leave as soon they saw the authorities — which included members of Civil Protection, state police, the National Guard, and the army.

“We urge the populace to be responsible and not relax the preventative measures of the Ministry of Health,” said municipal authorities in a press release.

Quinceañeras are a traditional way of celebrating a 15-year-old girl’s birthday, not unlike a sweet-16 party. They are often lavish events featuring live music, dancing, and spectacles put on for guests. The guest count is often large, and the event is not unlike a wedding.