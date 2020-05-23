Two babies released from hospital after recovering from Covid-19

Two infants have recovered from coronavirus this week in Tabasco.

After 35 days in the hospital suffering from coronavirus-associated respiratory symptoms and malnutrition, 4-month-old Isaac received a clean bill of health and has rejoined his family.

The infant spent more than a month at the Rodolfo Nieto Padrón children’s hospital in Villahermosa, the Ministry of Health reports.

After overcoming symptoms and testing negative for the coronavirus, baby Isaac was discharged Wednesday from the hospital to applause from medical staff.

The child’s mother thanked the hospital for caring for her baby over the last five weeks and rang the “Bell of Life,” a symbol of victory and hope, before taking him home.

A second baby in Tabasco, 9-day-old Lupita, was discharged from the same hospital with similar fanfare less than 24 hours later after she too recovered from the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization reports that worldwide “relatively few cases of infants confirmed to have Covid-19 have been reported; those who are infected have experienced mild illness.”

As of Friday, Tabasco had 2,930 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 371 deaths.

Source: El Horizonte (sp), ABC Noticias (sp)