Batman makes an appearance in Monterrey; urges people to stay at home

Large numbers of potential coronavirus carriers in the streets of Monterrey, Nuevo León, on the weekend brought out a superhero to urge people to stay home and practice social distancing to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

A fully dressed Batman in a vehicle designed to look like the superhero’s Batmobile from the 2008 film The Dark Knight used no rockets or other fancy hi-tech gadgets — only a loudspeaker.

Driving through downtown Monterrey, Batman urged citizens on the street that they should only leave home for essential or emergency purposes.

“Today I saw entire families, with children. Even though the government has told people that they must remain at home … you still see people in the street acting as if nothing were happening,” he said.

Although Nuevo León has issued social distancing guidelines and urged that people remain in their homes, the public has not appeared to take the warnings and recommendations seriously.

So while in Gotham Batman fights the Joker, Penguin and Poison Ivy, in Monterrey he’s contending with stubborn citizens out for a Saturday stroll. But super as he may be, even Batman admitted he couldn’t do it alone.

“I can’t solve this situation on my own, so I’m making a call to all of Nuevo León to join me and others and be superheroes like us. Stay at home. I understand that the situation is complicated, that people are desperate, that it’s really hot but, well, turn on the TV, spend time with your families, take advantage of this time,” he said.

Source: Telediario (sp)