Cancún airport reopens Terminal 2 for domestic flights

Citing the fact that Quintana Roo has been allocated an orange coronavirus risk rating and is allowed to open 172 kinds of public activities, Cancún International Airport authorities have announced the reopening of Terminal 2 on Tuesday.

“With the reactivation of hotels at 30% occupancy, in accordance with [Mexico’s Covid-19] stoplight rating of orange for Quintana Roo, and after a deep analysis of the probability of airlines renewing flights …we’ve decided to reopen operations in Terminal 2 at midnight on July 14 for domestic flights by Viva Aerobus and Volaris …” said airport spokesman Eduardo Rivadeneyra.

Since April, when airline activity at the airport dropped by more than 80%, the airport has been operating with only Terminal 4 open, a newer international terminal.

In the past six months, the number of international travelers has decreased more than 50% compared to the first six months of 2019, when 8.9 million international travelers used the airport, compared to 4.2 million during the same period in 2020, according to Aeropuertos del Sureste, which manages nine airports in Mexico, including Cancún’s. Overall, Mexico experienced a 90.4-percent decrease in total domestic and international air travel in June, in comparison to figures for June 2019, according to the organization.

The airport will require both incoming and outgoing travelers to submit to the Mexican Health Ministry’s required screening traveler questionnaire for Covid-19 risk factors, and to body temperature checks, Rivadeneyra said. The airport will also provide access to medical personnel who can assess persons displaying risk factors and direct them to clinics for further investigation and treatment.

According to Viva Aerobus’s website, it is currently offering 15 flights in and out of Cancún between Mexican cities only. Volaris Airlines is offering flights in and out of Cancún, but only between Mexican destinations.

U.S.-based airlines such as Spirit and Delta have been increasing the number of flights in and out of Cancún since June and are currently flying between Cancún and U.S. destinations. Delta Airlines added seven weekly flights at the beginning of July. Spirit is offering daily flights to and from Cancún from some U.S. cities.

