Cancún hotels prepare campaign for post-virus tourism

With Cancún, Quintana Roo, seeing a drop in confirmed coronavirus cases, the tourist destination announced an aggressive new campaign to bring visitors back to the region.

The Hotel Association of Cancún, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres (AHCP), in anticipation of a reopening of tourism on June 1, announced the “Come 2 Cancún” campaign to attract visitors with two-for-one hotel stays.

Other destinations in the state could soon follow, pending approval by the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ).

More than 150 hoteliers, including representatives from Acotur, Sunset Group, Ritz Carlton hotels, Fiesta Americana Coral Beach, AM Resorts, Hilton, Quinta Real, back the digital campaign, which will also include contests on social media where winners will receive free trips to the area.

It is unclear if the campaign, slated to be ready by May 15, will apply to those who have existing reservations at area hotels.

As part of the marketing plan, hotels are undergoing hygiene training and will seek some sort of health certification before reopening.

“We think that a ‘Covid-free’ certificate should be created so that the entire state, the entire tourism industry of the state, restaurants, ecotourism parks, discos, marinas, casinos can be launched on June 1 as a ‘Covid-Free destination,” Roberto Cintrón Gómez of the AHCP said.

As of May 1, the Benito Juarez municipality where Cancún is located had 619 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and had recorded 82 deaths.

But Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell expressed optimism Friday that Cancún was about to see a decline in the number of new cases. Statistics have indicated that the city hit a peak on Thursday, he said, but reminded citizens that isolation measures must continue.

