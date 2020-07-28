Carl’s Jr. to open new restaurants in Baja California Sur

At a time when restaurants are failing worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, American fast-food chain Carl’s Jr. says it is expanding in Baja California Sur (BCS).

The burger chain known for its “happy star” logo will open a restaurant in San José del Cabo “very soon” and follow that up with a Cabo San Lucas location. The news brought hundreds of excited comments on social media from people who welcomed the news.

Grupo Afal, which recruits for the chain in Mexico, posted a notice to its Facebook page that it was looking for supervisors and leaders and invited those interested to contact them via WhatsApp.

The chain already has a restaurant in La Paz, and one in Terminal 2 of the Los Cabos International Airport, although the latter can only be accessed by international passengers.

The late Carl Karcher, who founded the chain in 1941, had a home in Los Cabos in the early 90s, complete with a pool sporting the happy star logo painted on the bottom. The franchise first ventured into Mexico in 1992 and currently has 267 restaurants here.

Los Cabos has seen an uptick in cases of the coronavirus in recent weeks and scores of restaurants have been forced to close their doors for good as hotel occupancy rates hover around 20%. The state has seen US $1 billion in losses due to the lockdown thus far.

Despite this being a precarious time to open a new restaurant, fans of the cheeseburgers, shakes and fries that have made the chain famous seem to be quite committed, and many are happy they will no longer have to drive the two hours north to La Paz to get their Thickburger fix.

Source: Metropolimx (sp)