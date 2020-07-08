The federal Health Ministry reported 6,258 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, increasing Mexico’s accumulated tally to 268,008, while 895 additional Covid-19 fatalities lifted the official death toll to 32,014.

Director of Epidemiology José Luis Alomía told a press conference that 26,557 cases are considered active, an increase of 752 compared to Monday.

There are also 77,703 suspected cases across the country, 4,668 more than the number reported on Monday.

Mexico City leads the country for confirmed and active coronavirus cases, with 53,423 of the former and 3,951 of the latter.

México state, which includes many municipalities that are part of the greater metropolitan area of the capital, ranks second in both categories, with 39,108 confirmed cases and 2,420 active ones.

Tabasco, Puebla and Veracruz rank third, fourth and fifth, respectively, for accumulated cases, while Guanajuato, Nuevo León and Veracruz fill the same positions for active cases.

Mexico City also has the highest Covid-19 death toll in the country, with 7,191 confirmed fatalities as of Tuesday.

With 4,894 confirmed Covid-19 fatalities, México state ranks second for deaths followed by Baja California, where 2,138 people are confirmed to have lost their lives to the disease.

Five other states have death tolls in excess of 1,000. They are Veracruz, Puebla, Sinaloa, Tabasco and Guerrero, which passed the four-figure mark on Tuesday.

In addition to the more than 32,000 confirmed Covid-19 fatalities, 2,253 deaths are suspected of having been caused by the disease.

Based on confirmed cases and deaths, Mexico’s fatality rate is currently 11.9 per 100 cases, 159% higher than the global rate of 4.6.

Alomía said that 16,462 of 29,711 general care beds set aside for coronavirus patients are currently available, while 6,216 of 9,956 beds with ventilators are vacant.

Tabasco and Nayarit are the only states in the country where more than 70% of general care hospital beds are currently in use, while Baja California and Nuevo León have the highest occupancy rates for beds with ventilators – 63% and 55%, respectively.

Fifteen of Mexico’s 32 states currently face “red light” maximum risk coronavirus restrictions while “orange light” high risk rules apply in the other 17.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)