Coronavirus cases reach 600,000; August total 23,000 lower than July

Mexico’s coronavirus case tally passed 600,000 on Tuesday while Covid-19 deaths exceeded 65,000, according to official data.

The federal Health Ministry reported 6,476 new cases, increasing the accumulated tally to 606,036, and 827 additional fatalities, lifting the death toll to 65,241. The death toll announced Tuesday was the highest single-day total since August 11.

The Health Ministry estimates that there are 39,073 active cases while the results of 77,129 Covid-19 tests are not yet known.

Data shows that the number of new cases reported in August declined 12% compared to July, providing support for health officials’ claims that the pandemic is on the wane, although a decline in testing could be behind the reduction.

The Health Ministry reported a total of 174,923 cases in August, 23,625 fewer than in July. It was the first time since the start of the pandemic that case numbers declined from one month to the next.

July was Mexico’s worst month for new coronavirus cases with a total of 198,548 registered by health authorities.

The number of Covid-19 deaths reported in August was also lower than July, declining 6% to 17,726. July was also Mexico’s worst month for Covid-19 deaths with 18,919 reported.

The death toll in August was also lower than that of June during which there were 17,839 fatalities.

Based on confirmed cases and deaths, Mexico’s fatality rate is currently 10.8 per 100 cases, the highest among the 20 countries currently most affected by Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico’s mortality rate – deaths per 100,000 inhabitants – is currently 51.7, the fifth highest rate among the 20 countries currently most affected by the pandemic.

Mexico City continues to be the country’s coronavirus epicenter, with the highest number of accumulated cases, active cases and deaths among the nation’s 32 states.

The capital is on the verge of passing 100,000 confirmed cases, having reached 99,564 on Tuesday, a figure that accounts for 16%, or about one in six, of total cases in Mexico.

Mexico City’s coronavirus death toll currently stands at 10,591, which also equates to 16% of total fatalities.

