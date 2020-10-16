Coronavirus
A Covid Halloween costume at the Sonora Market. A Covid Halloween costume at the Sonora Market.

Coronavirus costumes a big hit at Mexico City market

They're outselling zombies, Catrinas and The Joker

Published on Friday, October 16, 2020

Source: El Universal (sp)

RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

The forum is available to logged-in subscribers only.

MORE NEWS

MEXICO LIFE

OPINION

MORE RECENT STORIES