Coronavirus curfew, more hospital beds for Playa del Carmen

Fearing the devastating economic effects of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in one of Quintana Roo’s most popular tourist destinations, authorities in Playa del Carmen have ordered a nightly curfew.

The municipality of Solidaridad, where Playa del Carmen is located, announced that the curfew will go into effect Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and will run until 5:00 a.m. nightly until further notice.

“We’re going through the most difficult moments of the pandemic. … Now is the time to double down on the collective effort to slow the transmission curve and save lives. Today, more than ever, we ask for your understanding,” said municipal Public Security Minister Jorge Robles.

The Solidaridad government announced other preventative measures on social media, including a 50% reduction in public transit services and several road closures. Only two people at a time will be allowed to ride in a private vehicle, and only cars with Quintana Roo license plates will be allowed on the roads.

Essential businesses that sell food and supplies will be allowed to operate during the curfew as long as they respect the preventative measures and current prohibitions on alcohol sales. Only pharmacies will be allowed to operate 24 hours a day, though customers will have to order products through a window.

The Quintana Roo government has also stepped up its efforts to fight the pandemic.

Governor Carlos Joaquín announced that the Playa del Carmen General Hospital will be equipped with 100 extra beds for the exclusive treatment of patients with Covid-19 and is outfitting a neighboring building with 190 more.

His government is taking similar actions in Cancún as well, adding 238 beds using mobile installations.

“A resurgence in cases would be terrible for us, because it would add another month of emergency measures, and nobody wants that,” said Joaquín.

