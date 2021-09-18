The declining third wave of COVID-19 is reflected in the new coronavirus stoplight risk map, issued Friday by the federal Ministry of Health.
More low-risk green and a lot more medium-risk yellow color the new map that takes effect on Monday.
Baja California Sur and Sinaloa will be painted green, joining Chihuahua and Chiapas, while 24 states will be yellow, nine more than on the map issued two weeks ago.
At high risk and colored orange are four states, down from 13. No states are at maximum risk red.
Yellow states are:
- Aguascalientes
- Baja California
- Campeche
- Coahuila
- Durango
- Guanajuato
- Guerrero
- Hidalgo
- Jalisco
- Mexico City
- México state
- Michoacán
- Nayarit
- Nuevo León
- Oaxaca
- Puebla
- Querétaro
- Quintana Roo
- San Luis Potosí
- Sonora
- Tlaxcala
- Veracruz
- Yucatán
- Zacatecas
Painted orange on the new map are:
- Colima
- Morelos
- Tabasco
- Tamaulipas
