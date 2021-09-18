The declining third wave of COVID-19 is reflected in the new coronavirus stoplight risk map, issued Friday by the federal Ministry of Health.

More low-risk green and a lot more medium-risk yellow color the new map that takes effect on Monday.

Baja California Sur and Sinaloa will be painted green, joining Chihuahua and Chiapas, while 24 states will be yellow, nine more than on the map issued two weeks ago.

At high risk and colored orange are four states, down from 13. No states are at maximum risk red.

Yellow states are:

Aguascalientes

Baja California

Campeche

Coahuila

Durango

Guanajuato

Guerrero

Hidalgo

Jalisco

Mexico City

México state

Michoacán

Nayarit

Nuevo León

Oaxaca

Puebla

Querétaro

Quintana Roo

San Luis Potosí

Sonora

Tlaxcala

Veracruz

Yucatán

Zacatecas

Painted orange on the new map are:

Colima

Morelos

Tabasco

Tamaulipas

Mexico News Daily