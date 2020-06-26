Covid-19 testing offered to general public in Acapulco

Covid-19 testing is on offer to the general public in Acapulco, Guerrero, as of Friday.

Guerrero Health Minister Carlos de la Peña Pintos announced the widespread testing program for the resort city on Thursday.

He said that testing will be performed at 16 different locations in Acapulco, which has recorded 2,870 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to official data.

Among the locations are the city’s central square, or zócalo, the Diana the Huntress Fountain on the coastal avenue and the El Rollo amusement park.

De la Peña said that people can be tested at any of the sites without the need to make an appointment.

He also said that 43 additional beds will be available for coronavirus patients at the CRIT children’s hospital and that eight extra critical care beds will be set up at the port city’s Ciudad Renacimiento General Hospital.

Governor Héctor Astudillo said that restrictions in the state will likely be eased next week.

He said he had met with hotel owners in Acapulco and Zihuatanejo and that preparations are underway to allow hotels and restaurants to reopen at reduced capacity on July 1.

Astudillo also said that authorities are hoping to reopen the state’s beaches next week.

Guerrero is one of 15 federal entities that are still under “red light” restrictions because the risk of coronavirus infection is deemed to be at the maximum level.

However, the Health Ministry will publish a new “stoplight” map on Friday and de la Peña expressed confidence that Guerrero will switch from red to orange.

The state has recorded a total of 4,828 cases but only 9% of that number – 436 – are considered active.

Guerrero has the eighth highest Covid-19 death toll in the country, having recorded 820 fatalities as of Thursday.

Source: La Jornada (sp), Milenio (sp)